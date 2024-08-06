Mexico City.- A woman who witnessed the accident that left Pax Jolie-Pitt injured revealed that Angelina and Brad’s son was hit in the head, causing bleeding from the mouth, and was taken to the hospital a week ago.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lola Cavalli, one of the people who helped the injured, said that the 20-year-old had no broken bones but was bleeding, prompting her to call the emergency services.

“I didn’t see any broken bones, I didn’t see, so to speak, deep bleeding. They told me to apply pressure to where he was bleeding, but I didn’t see where I could apply pressure, because it was in the head. He had been hit in the head. I had no idea where to apply pressure to stop the bleeding in the head,” Cavalli explained.

The woman added that the accident caused Pax to bleed, even when he was trying to speak.

“It didn’t look like there was a jet of blood coming out. But his mouth was full of blood. When he was trying to talk, I saw a little jet of blood coming out of his mouth.”

Cavalli said that due to the heavy traffic he decided to protect Pax while he was riding his electric bike, but it was not enough to avoid the accident.

“I saw the traffic, because he was right in the middle of an intersection and no one behind us could see what was going on. I took control of the traffic. I started directing him to make sure he didn’t get hit by another car and that he didn’t get cut off by a car,” she recalled.

The witness said she also made some efforts to keep traffic moving smoothly so that the ambulance could arrive without incident.

“We did everything we thought was necessary to make sure the ambulance got there and to make sure the oncoming traffic in both directions kept moving, rather than building up, which would make it completely impossible for our ambulance to get through,” he added.

Pax Jolie-Pitt left intensive care this weekend, but will continue her recovery with physical therapy. Her official diagnosis has not been revealed.