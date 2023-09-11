Car accident | A violent husband was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a family mother in a garage in Pikku Huopalahti

A 49-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-wife. The man himself denied the act and blamed the Iranian state for the woman’s death, among other things.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1974 to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-spouse. HS does not publish the name of the convicted person to protect the privacy of the victim’s relatives.

The crime took place in Pikku Huopalahti on April 19 in the parking garage.

When the victim had driven into the parking garage, the man had gone into the back seat of the car and shot the victim twice in the back of the head at close range in his own car. The victim was badly wounded and was left crawling in the car. Relatives found the victim the next day.

The victim died of his injuries in the hospital at the beginning of May. He was 37 years old when he died.

The man was ordered to pay damages of 15,000 euros to each of the victim’s children.

In addition to that, the man must pay 19.39 euros per child for middle school age children who are supported monthly until they come of age. The children had lived with their mother.

The victim’s sister was ordered to pay compensation of 5,000 euros.

Victim and the accused had been in a common-law relationship for a good five years and in a marriage according to their own religion.

However, at the same time, the man was married to the mother of his children and, according to his own words, spent the night before the murder at his wife’s place. The convict had taken three days off work at the time of the bloodshed.

The man had been angry and jealous of the victim after the relationship ended. The victim had found a new partner. The man himself was of the opinion that the relationship continued happily.

The man had threatened to kill the victim several times before.

The man himself denied having committed the crime. The man named three possible people as the woman’s murderers: the woman’s previous spouse, the Iranian authorities, or a human trafficker to whom the man claimed the victim owed money. No evidence was found for the options presented by the man.

The weapon used in the bloodbath was found in a pond 700 meters from the crime scene.

The man’s jacket was found in a trash can near the crime scene. The man said that he changed the jacket to another one at his wife’s command and threw the old one away because it was broken. When the jacket was examined in court, it appeared intact.

Gunpowder smoke residue was found on the sleeve of the jacket. The district court did not consider it likely that the residues would have come from, for example, the use of public transport.

In court much weight was given to witness accounts that the man had been violent.

The victim’s neighbor said that the victim constantly had traces of violence on his body and that the man had tried to control what the victim did, dressed and spent time. For example, the man had pressured the victim to stop working.

Because of fear, the victim had not told the police about the years of violence.

The defense argued that there was no evidence that the man had acquired a weapon. There were also no sightings of the man from the crime scene or its proximity to the time of the crime.

Taking into account the man’s movements on the day of the crime, the gunpowder residue and the witnesses’ accounts, according to the Helsinki district court, there was no doubt about the man’s guilt.

The judgment is not binding.

