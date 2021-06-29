It will take place in Abruzzo onairport ofEagle a acceleration race reserved for cars on days 2/3/4 July 2021. The structure hosting the event is theParks Airport located in L’Aquila in Abruzzo, where the acceleration tests called “RACE WARS ITALY” organized by Race Competition Campania will take place.

Car acceleration race program in L’Aquila [RINVIATA]

The program provides full use of the facility with a straight of 1,470 mt which allows you to play Acceleration test on 400 meters and 1000 meters. To register for the race (cost € 200) it is possible to do so through the use of the website www.racecompetition.it.

This event is not to be missed! IS’ open to public with day tickets costing € 15 or for the whole weekend (discount) for € 30. It is advisable to book them ON LINE to secure the place.

Acceleration race date in L’Aquila on 2/4 July

Where the “RACE WARS ITALY

The acceleration race takes place inside theParks Airport, located in Via delle Vignole to Preturo near L’Aquila.

Who is Race Competition Campania

We have already told the story of the Race Competition Campania, an unprecedented and young reality of Drag Racing that strongly wants to develop this discipline in Central-Southern Italy. The first pilot event, the Sky Motor Show organized in Scalea was a success and this projected the Race Competition Campania staff to new races for the 2021 season.

