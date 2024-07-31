A vehicle was seized last Tuesday, July 30, by the Military Police in Brazil. This incident was triggered when the doorman of a condominium located on Rua das Andirobas, in the Renascença neighborhood (Brazil), noticed that there was money in the trunk of the abandoned car and contacted the building manager, who in turn called the police.

According to delegate Augusto Barros, superintendent of the SEIC, this action started the investigation.

The discovery surprised everyone. In the trunk of the vehicle were found large bundles of bills of 50, 100 and 200 Brazilian reals (almost $ 144 thousand), This forced the Civil Police to request banknote-counting machines from banks to determine the exact amount of money seized. Counting the banknotes took several hours due to the large amount found.

Research in progress



The Civil Police are investigating the origin of the money and trying to identify the real owner. Although the owner of the vehicle was identified on Tuesday, his name was not revealed, he preferred to remain silent when called to testify.

The car had been abandoned for 15 days, according to statements from neighbours collected by the police. New statements from witnesses are expected to help clarify the events during the course of the investigation.

Inside the vehicle, in addition to the bundles of bills, there were more than 50 thousand reais (almost $36 million) in a single package, as well as loose bills scattered around the interior. Suitcases and boxes containing money were also found, according to the Military Police of Maranhão.

Once counted, the money was stored in three large bags and taken to the SEIC headquarters. The case is being investigated by the Police for the Fight against Organized Crime, who now have the task of discovering the origin of the money and the circumstances that led to such a large sum being hidden in an abandoned car.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.