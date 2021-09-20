Colasuonno, discoverer of the bomber: “He was 12, at the oratory. And what an effort to convince him not to stop to be a bricklayer “

Genoa – Always, everywhere, but also immediately. Ciccio Caputo it is a guarantee. D’Aversa had assured: «He is someone who has always scored everywhere». True, just look at his statistics since he has played among the professionals: floods of goals from C2 to A. But what the coach had not said and he said so on the pitch at Empoli is that Ciccio’s goals do not keep them waiting. do it right away.

At Sampdoria, having waited for the second as a starter for this brace, he kept waiting even longer than usual.

