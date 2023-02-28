Bad news for the Italy national rugby team: Ange Capuozzothe star of the blue fifteen, was hit hard on the shoulder blade during last Saturday’s Six Nations match against Ireland, and according to the French specialist site Rugbyrama he will not be on the pitch on March 11 when Italy host the Olympic Wales in the match decidedly more within the reach of Kieran Crowley’s team.

It was precisely against the Dragons in Cardiff last year, among other things, that Capuozzo revealed himself on an international level, propitiating the goal of Padovani’s Italian success with a fantastic action.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet clear, there are those who even speak of a possible fracture – but Capuozzo remained on the field throughout the match against Ireland… – the French source nonetheless writes of «Six nations finished» and of a possible return in April for the final stages of the European competition in which his club team, Toulouse, participates. After Wales, today at the bottom of the Tournament standings, Italy will be in Edinburgh the following week for the final match against Scotland.