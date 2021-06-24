The perfect cocktail for contagion: hangouts, desire to have fun after the stress of the Ebau, closed spaces, relaxation in the use of the mask and an average age of 18 years. All the ingredients have unleashed

a macro outbreak of Covid originated in Mallorca that, for the moment, has already registered about 400 infections in six communities, at least 18 of them students from the Region.

Murcian infected students studied in schools

San Buenaventura (Capuchins), La Flota and Jesús María, from Murcia; and La Florida, from Las Torres de Cotillas, and are between 17 and 21 years old. The end-of-year meeting for students from all over Spain was forged through a national agency that organizes these types of trips every year, and which usually include tickets to a party or concert, the transfer to Mallorca by ferry or plane and the hotel. In the case of the Murcian infected, many of them traveled by plane to the islands. Students usually sign up on their own, outside of schools and institutes, in groups of friends or classes. According to the Ministry of Education,

Murcian students have just finished second year of high school and were infected at the hotel, although the spaces in which the infection was possible are many. In addition, they point out that having already finished the course, there has been no outbreak in the classrooms.

So far, outbreaks have been detected in

Cantabria, Basque Country, Community of Madrid, Valencian Community and Aragon, in addition to the Region. In Madrid there are currently 245 students infected with Covid and at least 452 contacts are under follow-up after the trip to Mallorca. Of the cases detected in the Basque Country, the

Delta variant in some of those affected.

The possible sources of contagion on the island, where the students celebrated their meeting last week, are multiple. The first, the ferry that took them to Mallorca, where according to some testimonies collected by ‘Nius’, some young people began to get together and drink without masks. Already on the island, thousands of boys from all over Spain coincided in parties and bottles in which, according to some students have admitted, some dispensed with masks. Among other activities, Mallorca has hosted macro reggaeton concerts in recent weeks, and the bottles on the Arenal esplanade have been denounced by neighbors.

Study of cases



The Region’s Epidemiology Service is investigating this extra-community Covid-19 outbreak in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Public Health works on case studies and close contacts, as well as the corresponding isolations and quarantines.

The Ministry of Health of the Balearic Government indicated that

no related cases have been identified on the islands and the Epidemiology Service maintains the usual vigilance in this type of situation. The investigation of the outbreaks is carried out by the communities where the positives have been detected, since the cases have been identified when they return to their regions of residence. This research is led by the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, made a “call to responsibility” to young people after this outbreak on Thursday.