Captures | The police suspect another attempt to kidnap a child in Helsinki

Captures|The police do not know if the case is related to the Laajasalo incident in August.

Helsinki On Monday, the police received a report that an unknown man tried to lure an underage girl into his car in Helsinki’s Pikku Huopalahti. The police received a notification about the matter after seven o’clock on Monday evening, the Helsinki Police Department says.

According to the report, an unknown man had asked the child to get into his car. The child had refused and left the place. According to the police, the child was not touched in the situation.

The man’s identity is not known to the police, and the police do not have precise identification marks on him.

Police suspects that two men have tried to get children into their car in Helsinki’s Laajasalo during the summer. The first of the incidents happened in June and the second in August. All three victims are girls.

According to the police, the Pikku Huopalahti incident is not related to the June incident. Regarding the August case, there is no certainty, because the identity of the suspect is not known to the police.