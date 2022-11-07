A serviceman of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), platoon commander Senior Lieutenant Pavel Tkachuk, who was taken prisoner by the Russian military, spoke about the flight of his colleagues from their positions in the battles for Artemivsk, located on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) not far from Gorlovka city. This was reported by the agencyRIA News“.

“The whole day and the whole night there were many arrivals of firing squads and shooting at the outskirts of forests and forest plantations, there were many two hundred (dead. – Ed.) and wounded,” Tkachuk said.

According to him, after the shelling and the offensive of the Russian armed forces, many militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were either injured or fled.

The platoon leader added that his platoon had made the decision to surrender: “Morale was pretty low. Few people wanted to stay in positions, even the “old” [украинские боевики]who have been for several months [принимает участие в военных действиях]they were tired of everything, and the new arrivals, who saw these shelling, constant skirmishes, also did not want to sacrifice themselves and stay there.

Earlier in the day, Senior Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavel Tkachuk also said that Kyiv planned to drop saboteurs into three regions of Russia bordering it in order to attack Russian infrastructure. It was about the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

