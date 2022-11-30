The captured private said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched American drones from the Sumy region

Volodymyr Masyuk, a captive private of the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said that the Ukrainian military regularly launched drones into Russia. His words convey RIA News.

According to Masyuk, the launches were carried out from the Sumy region, which borders the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia. “Our UAVs flew in the Sumy region. We just went with them, as they were guards, ”he said.

Private also said that specific points were known where drones were launched. However, the drones themselves did not strike, but only collected data. He added that they went out on such missions every two or three days, and the launched Mavic quadcopters and the aircraft were new. “You point it yourself, it flies and flies by itself – it’s like an American plane, not ours for sure,” Masyuk concluded.