Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Kurhak: military personnel flee Krasnogorovka due to lack of vacations

Ukrainian soldiers flee from Krasnogorovka to the DPR due to fatigue and long stay at the front, he said TASS captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yevgeny Kurhak.

“Everyone is tired. Many have been fighting for a long time without vacations or leave,” he said. According to Kurhak, many Ukrainian servicemen in Krasnogorovka “throw down their weapons and run.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier also said that among those mobilized in this settlement there are people with serious pathologies.

Earlier, British military analyst Alexander Mercuris stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were leaving their positions in the city of Krasnogorovka.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have serious problems in the area between the city of Avdiivka and the village of Ocheretino. According to the expert, the loss of Krasnogorovka could lead to the collapse of the entire defense system of the Ukrainian troops. Merkuris called such a scenario catastrophic for Ukraine.