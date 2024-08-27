Captured Tyazhkorob: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Kursk region behaved like morons and savages

Captured Ukrainian soldier Nikolai Tyazhkorob called the behavior of his fellow soldiers in the Kursk region idiotic. Interview with the soldier showed “News”.

“They showed me a video of them going into some store, and how they behaved like idiots – they scattered everything. Savages,” he assessed.

Tyazhkorob also said that their unit was housed in civilian homes, and many of the fighters began looting without even having time to undress. “Phones, lighters, money, alcohol,” he listed the “priorities” of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Atpi Alaudinov said that when the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are captured, they try to pretend to be representatives of peaceful professions – cooks, drivers and others, but the information in the gadgets contradicts this. “They are all looters for us all, like everyone else who has not yet managed to get here and is on the other side,” he concluded.