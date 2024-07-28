RIA: Captured Ukrainian Marines from Azovstal Demand Kyiv to Exchange Them

Servicemen of the elite marine unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who surrendered in Mariupol in April 2022, recorded a video message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by RIA News.

Why does it happen that we are sitting here – the 27th month is already ending – we are sitting here and observing that if there are any negotiations and someone is changed, then they change those who have been sitting for literally three or four months, maybe six months Alexey SobchukSenior Lieutenant

Marines recalled that they were promised a quick exchange

Sobchuk said he surrendered to Russian troops on April 13, 2022, while trying to break out of encirclement at the Azovstal steel plant. At first, the marines were promised a quick return to their homeland, but six months later, the military saw prisoners who had surrendered just three months earlier being sent for exchange.

“It’s very interesting that the brigade’s leadership, which was captured even earlier than us, because it simply abandoned the brigade, is already in Ukraine and, most likely, continues to make decisions, while we practically ended up here because of them,” the officer noted.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

He said being captured was the only way to survive at the time, as the Marines had problems with food, ammunition and logistics.

Senior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Asked the Ukrainian Leadership About Daughters

Senior Sergeant Boris Krutenok asked about his daughters in an address to the Ukrainian leadership.

The daughters were eight years and eight months old (at the time of the start of the SVO – note from “Lenta.ru”). At the moment, the eldest is going on 11 years, the youngest is going on 4. I would like to ask a question: when will I see my daughters? Boris Krutenokstaff Sergeant

Other Marines, including junior officers, sailors and sergeants, also asked to sort out the situation.

In May, one of the Azov commanders who surrendered was killed

In early May, Russian military personnel eliminated the commander of the mortar battery of the Azov Brigade (listed as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) Andrey Plitus. This happened in the area of ​​the village of Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

In the spring of 2022, Plitus surrendered to Azovstal and signed papers that he would no longer fight against Russia. In May 2023, he was exchanged for Russian soldiers. However, after that, the Azov commander returned to the front.

2439 Azov fighters surrendered on the territory of Azovstal

On May 20, 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry announced full control over the territory of the Azovstal plant, where prolonged fighting took place. In total, 2,439 Azov fighters and Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen laid down their arms and surrendered during the operation. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that more than four thousand Ukrainian soldiers, including Azov soldiers, were killed during the capture of Azovstal in Mariupol.