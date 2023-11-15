Captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier refused exchange, deciding to stay in Russia

Captured Ukrainian soldier Vladimir Leech refused the exchange offer, deciding to stay and live in Russia. This is reported by RIA News.

The military man criticized his command. According to him, the soldiers were “thrown around like a piece of meat.” “First time let’s go [атаковать]the commanders abandoned us – “mobiks” [мобилизованных]and they ran away,” he said.