José Quispe Zúñiga is escorted by police officers, after his arrest in Ayacucho, on November 13. Ministry of the Interior Peru

They were born and raised in terrorist camps. They were trained to take over from their parents, mainstays of the Militarized Communist Party of Peru (MPCP), and they are accused of several attacks and ambushes, including the death of seven police officers, in Cusco, last February. In an intelligence operation, where no bullet was fired and no one was injured, José Quispe Zúñiga, 24, alias Josediñoson of Víctor Quispe Palomino, comrade José, organized crime boss who at the end of the nineties settled in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers (VRAEM), in the Peruvian mountains, with the remains of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso.

The others captured are Iván Quispe Vargas, 23, son of Marco Antonio Quispe Palomino, comrade Gabriel, killed in 2013. And also Romeo Campos Mancilla, 19, and Jheyson Andrés Ramos Andrade, 24, both sons of other commanders. The National Police considers that the Lobo II operation, as it has been named, is the “most significant coup of the decade”, since it leaves Víctor Quispe Palomino unarmed by capturing his successor and other members, whom he indoctrinated from childhood in the VRAEM. “With the capture of these four terrorists, Comrade José is more alone than ever. His fall is near,” declared Colonel Max Anhuamán, head of the Directorate against Terrorism (Dircote), a specialized unit of the Police.

Jaime Antezana Rivera, a specialist in drug trafficking issues, has a different interpretation on why the arrest was peaceful despite the fact that they were four armed men who would have given their lives to avoid falling into the hands of the authorities. “For this quadruple capture to occur without confrontation is because there has been the predisposition for it to occur. In other words, they have been willing to leave the armed narco-group led by José. This means that, as has happened on other occasions, there are many young people who will want to flee the Vizcatán del Ene area (in the Junín region). Desertion has been one of the reasons for the collapse of this organization,” he explains. According to estimates, the armed group went from having 450 members in its ranks in 1999 to 160 in 2020.

Beyond Antezana’s analysis, there are two theories that have emerged about the mission: the first, that the ringleaders were arrested while carrying out a raid against two police stations in Huanta, Ayacucho, while the second indicates that they were deceived by the Police and the Armed Forces when contacted to participate in a social activity.

“It is a matter of offering a bridge out to the other young people who remain in Vizcatán del Ene,” proposes Antezana Rivera, who insists that this group is an armed wing of drug trafficking and not an ideological problem. “While José’s drug group is collapsing, drug trafficking is at its maximum splendor: 35,000 hectares of coca and 400 tons of cocaine,” indicates the specialist, with figures from the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (Devida), body attached to the State.

When presenting the four leaders, at the headquarters of the Directorate against Terrorism (Dircote), the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, highlighted the role of President Dina Boluarte in the mission. “The president has declared a specific aggressive combat against terrorists and organized crime (…) This operation has been extremely successful. In operational terms it has been a hard blow for Sendero Luminoso (…) These columns, although they remain in the VRAEM, the only thing they know is to feel pain, misery and hunger,” Romero highlighted. The fate of the head of the Boluarte Council of Ministers is in suspense, since this Wednesday afternoon Congress will debate two motions of censure against him. If approved, Romero must present his and the president’s resignation, who is in the United States to participate in the APEC summit. The representative must accept it within 72 hours.

Both motions of censure are based on Romero’s inability to confront the wave of crime in the country. “I think it would aggravate the problem, you don’t change a general in the middle of battle. The censorship of the Minister of the Interior would be a goal for crime or an own goal as a country,” said Álex Contreras, Minister of Economy, by way of support. For journalist David Gómez Fernandini, the capture of the four children of terrorist leaders in the VRAEM is the last buoy that Vicente Romero clings to. “He is one step away from censorship and he is trying to hang himself on this operation to save himself. It seems that censorship is imminent,” he maintains.

