An English entrepreneur has managed to catch what for many can be called the largest goldfish in the world. The record fishing took place in France, at the BlueWater Lakes, a complex where enthusiasts meet for sport fishing trips. Here Andy Hackett, 42, fulfilled his little dream. The fisherman said it took him 25 minutes to catch such a large specimen, which is a hybrid species between a common carp (Cyprinus carpio) and a koi carp. The fish, which Hackett nicknamed “Carrot”, and which is a female over 20 years old, is prized by anglers for its colouration, as most giant carp are pale or brown. The man posed for a shot and then released the fish into the lake.

The man was certain it existed: “I always knew ‘The Carrot’ was in there, but I never thought I’d get it,” he told the Daily Mail. This is not the classic goldfish that is used to put in crystal ampoules, but a hybrid species of leather carp and koi carp, fish that are usually found in ponds. This specimen was introduced to the lake about 15 years ago. Since then it has grown surprisingly, until it reached its current size.