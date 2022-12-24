The militants of the Azov group (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) shot civilians in Mariupol from a tank during the battles for the city. This was told on December 24 by the captured Ukrainian prisoner of war Vyacheslav Andreev.

“I saw it myself [заводе] Ilyich, how they fired at civilians from a tank. They drove off and fired on the fifth floors. And then they started a rumor that this is Russia, ” – the agency quotes him as saying TASS.

It is noted that Andreev himself was born in Mariupol. From 2016 to 2018, he served as the commander of the automobile department of the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

At the same time, he admitted, he went to serve in the Ukrainian army because of the money.

Also, a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that instructors from NATO countries trained Ukrainian security forces already in 2016.

On the eve it became known that the court in Donetsk for the first time extended the arrest under Russian law, 19 militants of the Azov group will remain in custody for another two months. With respect to another 15 people, the court will consider a motion to extend the arrest on December 26.

Earlier, on December 21, the materials of the International Public Tribunal for Ukraine were published, which states that a militant of the Azov group, Ivan Bochkarev, with the call sign Witcher, shot several residents of Mariupol. The documents provide details of the events taking place. It is specified that the militant was a driver-gunner of the special forces reconnaissance group. In February, the group where he was located occupied school No. 42 and shot the townspeople who were hiding in it.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine.

