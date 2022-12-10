Ukrainian servicemen are harassed by foreign mercenaries, Oleksandr, a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said.

In a video released on December 10 by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tells that there are representatives of different nationalities among the mercenaries, but he mainly heard Polish and American languages. Among them were “black guys” who “communicated very unkindly” with the Ukrainian military.

“There was the use of physical force, some guys said that there were even conflicts when they (foreign mercenaries. – Ed.) Offered to have sexual relations. If they were refused, they promised to use brute force: “Either you spend the night with me, or you may not wake up in the morning,” he said.

Earlier on the same day, the Ministry of Defense reported that servicemen of the Central Military District (TsVO) of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) provided medical assistance to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who had surrendered to them.

Ukrainian prisoners of war subsequently said that there is very strong corruption in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. One of the prisoners noted that he spent several months in a military unit, paying bribes. According to him, this practice is common in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on December 7, it became known about the capture of five Ukrainian soldiers in Maryinka. The Russian military guaranteed Ukrainians security and respect for their rights.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

