After South Korean intelligence warned in October about the sending of North Korean soldiers to Russia, numerous questions have arisen about the capabilities and preparation of these troops. The Russian soldier, Vidiya Chubrevich, captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region has revealed how North Korean soldiers act on the ground.

Vidiya Chubrevich, captured Russian soldier



«In the afternoon I saw the Koreans. Without telling anyone or their commanders, they launched their own drone and then began shooting at it. They train separately and do not follow orders. The Koreans advance and we simply secure the area behind them“Chubrevich says in a video released by the Ukrainian defense forces and collected by ‘Inform Napalm’.

They shoot “at everything without checking if they are friends or enemies”

The captured soldier has indicated that North Korean troops are fed “twice as well” as Russian soldiers. While they have barley porridge to eat, the North Korean soldiers They can eat eggs, chocolate and drink coffee. Likewise, Chuebrevich declared that “the North Koreans are not right in the head.” And he says, as an example, that they shoot “at everything”, including drones, without checking if they are friends or enemies. They move in small groups of five to ten people, and he also points out that They do not interact with Russian troops.

“The North Koreans… they never smile, I don’t know… They are tough, there is nothing human about them,” adds the Russian soldier. Furthermore, Chubrevich points out “no one understands their language. They have a commander who knows a few words in Russianbut I’ve never seen it. They may force you to carry ammunition for them. “They can force you to do anything, and always under the threat of a weapon,” he said.









The problem of the language barrier was also manifested in October, when an audio intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence revealed the discontent of Russian soldiers with the presence of North Korean troops. The Russian soldiers talked about them with “Battalion K”, and exclaimed: “What the hell do I do with them?». While they complained that There had to be one interpreter and three senior officers for every 30 North Korean men.

The question of whether North Korean troops are “the best of the best”

Another topic of debate among Russian soldiers is whether or not the troops that have arrived from North Korea are well trained. «Some say they are well trained. Others think that they have no training and that They are simply reckless; they don’t even know where they are«said the captured soldier.

«They receive strong impacts, ten or more at a time. But they are not afraid at all. They keep advancing and shoot with any weapon you give them«he states. This is in line with what In-Bum Chun, a retired South Korean lieutenant general who has led the special operations forces of that country, and is now a military analyst, explained when he told ‘The War Zone’ that “the troops North Koreans are the best of the best. The lieutenant general indicated that they are trained hard and their function is to cause chaos in the areas furthest from the front during a war.

The prisoner also confirmed that North Korean troops have suffered casualties, especially from drone attacks. In fact, this December Andri Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, of the country’s National Security and Defense Council, reported that Ukrainian troops They killed or wounded more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region.﻿

And Chubrevich detailed a feature that especially caught his attention. He stated that the North Koreans They collect their dead in pilesIn contrast, the soldiers Russians abandon their wounded and dead on the battlefield.