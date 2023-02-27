The Croatian Josip Mihajlović, on the run since 2019 when he shot a taxi driver, is the second criminal on the ‘most wanted’ list arrested in national territory in the last week
New blow by the Spanish security forces, the second in less than a week, to the list of the ‘most wanted’ of Europol. National Police agents have arrested Croatian Josip Mihajlović, one of the three most wanted criminals in his country, in Madrid, and who had been on the run for almost three years after shooting a taxi driver and
#Captured #Spain #Europols #wanted #criminals
Leave a Reply