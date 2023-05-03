Francisco Oropeza in an image released by the FBI this Monday. AFP

The manhunt for the man who murdered five people, including a nine-year-old boy, on Friday after a neighborhood dispute has come to an end. Francisco Oropeza (also spelled Oropesa by the authorities), a 38-year-old man of Mexican origin, was captured this Tuesday afternoon in Conroe (Texas), just 32 kilometers from where the violent incident against the victims of Honduran origin occurred. . The Montgomery County Sheriff, Rand Henderson, has assured that the arrest has taken place without Oropeza putting up any resistance.

Oropeza was the most wanted man in Texas since Friday night, when he shot four adults and a child with a high-powered rifle in San Jacinto. The multiple homicide launched a huge operation involving 250 officers from various corporations and counties. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who caused outrage in condemning the murder of “five illegal immigrants” (at least one of the victims was a legal resident), offered a reward of $50,000 to anyone who could provide information on the subject. The FBI had set a reward of $80,000.

Police used drones and dogs to track down the fugitive, who fled on foot into a densely wooded crowded area. The dogs lost track over the weekend despite having found clothes and a mobile phone. The FBI admitted that, despite having interviewed Oropeza’s wife several times, it had few leads for the search, which lasted four days.

Two minors play in the community where Francisco Oropeza killed five people. David J. Phillip (AP)

Immigration agents have confirmed that Francisco Oropeza has been deported four times. The first one in March 2009, then in September of that same year, in January 2012, and the last one in July 2016. The authorities do not know when he re-entered US soil.

The bloody incident occurred when Wilson García, Oropeza’s neighbor, came accompanied by another person to ask him to stop shooting his AR-15. It was late and his month-old baby would not stop crying over the noise of the automatic rifle. The Garcias had made at least five calls to authorities, but police said they only had three agents to cover an area of ​​1,800 square kilometers.

“He told us that this was his property and that he could do whatever he wanted,” Garcia said Sunday, after the burial of the victims in Cleveland, a rural community 45 miles north of Houston. Oropeza did not like what his neighbor told him and 15 minutes later he began to walk towards the García house reloading the weapon. Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 25, Wilson’s wife, was the first to die.

Among the deceased is also another son of García, Daniel Enrique Laso. Two women, Diana Velazquez (21) and Julisa Molina (31), classmates from a church group of the couple, also died in the shooting. According to Garcia’s testimony, they were killed when they tried to protect a one-month-old baby and another two-year-old girl. The fifth victim was 18-year-old Jose Jonathan Casarez.

Oropeza, his wife, and a son had lived in Cleveland, Texas for five to six years. He had ties to the Mexican state of Puebla. Friday was not the first time that his neighbors called the police to ask him to stop firing his submachine gun. But it was the last one after a tragedy.

