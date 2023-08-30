Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A German holidaymaker died in a swimming accident in the bay of Sa Calobra off Mallorca. © IMAGO

There was a tragic swimming accident in Mallorca. A vacationer swims out to sea, where disaster strikes.

PALMA – A 25-year-old vacationer from Germany lost her life in a swimming accident in the rocky bay of Sa Calobra in the northwest of the island just one day after the severe storm on Mallorca. Police said Tuesday that the woman and her partner swam out to sea on Monday, just a few hours after the hurricane that blew away even children on inflatable mattresses, and was hit by a large wave.

Swimming accident off Mallorca: German holidaymaker carried away by the wave and drowned

According to local media reports, the 25-year-old’s strong current was fatal, so she was unable to swim back to shore. Witnesses then alerted the sea rescue service. The emergency services searched the area with a helicopter and were able to rescue the already unconscious woman from the sea, according to a police spokesman.

In the hospital, however, doctors could only have determined the death of the young woman. Her partner, on the other hand, was able to cling to a cliff and was also taken to hospital by helicopter with abrasions. The authorities initially gave no further information about the exact condition of the young man. A few days ago, a German vacationer died in a swimming accident off Mallorca.

Young woman from Germany drowns at yellow warning level off the coast of Mallorca

The police are now investigating how the accident happened. At the time of the accident, the Aemet weather service issued a yellow warning on the coast due to the high waves. A team of lifeguards is not on the rocky beach between the cliffs of Sa Calobra.

Since Sunday, two German sailors have disappeared without a trace after the storm on Mallorca. The storm had already made itself felt over southern Europe days earlier, and on a return flight to Mallorca, passengers reported severe turbulence and panic on board. In Italy, too, the authorities have currently issued a storm-related disaster warning.