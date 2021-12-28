The gray squirrel that had caused panic in the Welsh town of Buckley for two days was captured, biting at least 18 people. The animal, nicknamed Stripe after the villain of the Gremlins, attacked pensioners, children and animals in public parks in the Flintshire town for 48 hours, particularly attacking those who threw their rubbish in the recycling bins. To put an end to Stripe’s reign of terror was 65-year-old Corrine Reynolds, who managed to lure him into a trap and hand him over to Animal Protection, who was forced to suppress him since releasing him into the wild would be illegal. “Some of the injuries are pretty scary,” Reynolds told al Daily Mail. And the main problem is not the bites and scratches but the risk that the rodent may have transmitted tetanus to its victims.

Reynolds had been caring for Stripe since last summer, when the animal began roaming her garden in search of food and shelter. “I’m afraid he wasn’t a friendly squirrel – explained the woman – he’s a bad one and I started thinking that something was happening in his head, like a tumor.” If Reynolds has never been attacked by the animal, many of her fellow citizens have not had the same luck. Some children, he explained, were even chased by the ferocious sciuride.

29-year-old Chloe Harry reported being bitten three times on the arm by the animal and only the intervention of her mother Jane prevented the squirrel from trying to bite into her neck. “It was really bizarre – said the fifty-five – we spent Christmas Eve in the hospital to receive tetanus injections.” “I’m still on antibiotics, I can’t believe what he did to my arm, he must have had really strong jaws – added Chloe -, it was shocking to see him come back two days later, he was running on the railing and trying to get into the house”.