Alejandro Tenescalco during the delivery to Mexican authorities at the border of Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua) and El Paso (Texas), this Wednesday. RR SS

The authorities of the United States have handed over to Mexico this Wednesday Alejandro Tenescalco, supervisor of the Iguala police during the attack against the normalistas students of Ayotzinapa, in September 2014, in the municipality. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) accuses Tenescalco of kidnapping and organized crime by the Ayotzinapa case. The ex-policeman had been in search and capture for almost nine years. The Government offered ten million pesos, just over half a million dollars, for information on his whereabouts.

Among those who fled, Tenescalco was one of the most important pieces in the Ayotzinapa puzzle. Since 2015, the group of experts investigating the case by mandate of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the GIEI, has pointed out the relevance of the agent, in charge of the police operation in Iguala on the night of the 26th and the early morning of the 27th of 2014. Carlos Beristáin, a member of the GIEI explains: “We had insisted on his search and arrest since our first report. He is someone key that night ”.

As reported by the National Institute of Migration (INM) in a statement, Tenescalco “was secured on December 20, 2022 by the Border Patrol when entering United States territory irregularly. Today it was determined that he did not meet the requirements to be granted asylum in the neighboring country. Until now, the whereabouts of the ex-policeman these years are unknown, why he tried to cross the border just now or if he was traveling with his documents.

The institute added: “Shortly before noon, elements of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office handed him over to INM federal agents in order to admit him to national territory and leave him in the custody of the representation of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic for the fulfillment of an arrest warrant issued by a judge in 2015″.

Tenescalco is one of the big questions in the Ayotzinapa case, because of what he did on the night of the events and, also, because of what he could contribute about what other attackers did. Throughout these years, it has also been speculated that the former agent was El Caminante, a mysterious figure who had communication with half a dozen Iguala police officers on the night of the attack, in different scenarios. Neither the GIEI, nor the government commission investigating the case, nor the lawyers for the families of the 43 take this possibility for granted, although they do not rule it out either.

According to the reports that the GIEI has published over the years, Tenescalco was in one of the main scenes of the attack, Juan N. Álvarez street and the intersection with Periférico. In report I, the GIEI quotes the testimony of another Iguala police officer, Raúl Cisneros, who says: “[Ahí estaba] the supervisor Tenescalco, armed with his long weapon, heading towards where I was and, before he reached me, two individuals held me by the neck from behind my back. At that moment I struggled trying to take them off, and at that moment the Teneschalco supervisor fired a few shots, apparently with his short weapon, without being able to specify how many. I cut the cartridge with my long gun and fired two shots into the air, so at that moment the subjects released me.”

