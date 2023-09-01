Vladimiro Montesinos (left) and Alberto Fujimori, at the headquarters of the National Intelligence Service, in 1998.

In August 2000, Alberto Fujimori, who had won his second re-election in the Palace amid allegations of fraud, held a press conference with his adviser Vladimiro Montesinos to announce that the Peruvian intelligence service had dismantled an arms smuggling network. that supplied the Colombian guerrilla of the FARC. The weapons, said the former president of Peru, were purchased in Jordan, traveled through the Canary Islands and Guyana and were later parachuted over Colombian territory, in the Barrancominas area, in the department of Guainía. Then the aircraft, supposedly carrying wood, landed in Iquitos, the capital of Peru’s jungle region of Loreto.

“This traffic endangered national security and that of the entire region because it strengthened the FARC,” Fujimori said in those days. The military mission had been baptized as the Siberia Plan and, according to the authorities, it was the result of a strenuous monitoring of more than a year by the National Intelligence Service (SIN). A journalistic investigation uncovered shortly after that the successful operation had actually been a fraud, orchestrated by Fujimori and Montesinos, to camouflage that they were the smugglers who provided weapons to the FARC. In other words, falsify the facts to make themselves look like heroes.

The Lebanese Sarkis Soghanalian, a collaborator of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), confessed that he directly coordinated the sale of the AK-47 rifles with the duo that governed Peru. In an attempt to evade blame from him, those involved accused Army Lieutenant José Aybar, but he affirmed that Montesinos had directed said illegal operation. Learning from some CIA officers that the Colombian intelligence service was tracking the smuggling of rifles to the FARC, who exhibited unusual power, Fujimori and Montesinos designed the alleged Plan Siberia to arrest those involved.

In September 2006, Vladimiro Montesinos was sentenced to 20 years in prison, along with 35 implicated, for this illegal sale. One of them, who had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, was arrested this Tuesday, two decades later, in Albania, more than 11,000 kilometers from Peru. This is Ukrainian Dmytro Chornyi, 58, who led the crew of the Russian Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft that in 1999 collected 10,000 AK-47 rifles, sold by Jordan to the Peruvian Army, and diligently dropped them by parachute into the territory of the FARC. The weapons were manufactured by the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

Chornyi was captured when he tried to enter the Balkan country from the north, at the Morina border crossing in Kosovo. This operation, which was a real success, was carried out by the local Kuka police in cooperation with the Interpol office located in Tirana, the capital of Albania. It is precisely this Interpol office that is coordinating with his peers in Peru the extradition of Dmytro Chornyi.

Andrés Pastrana, then president of Colombia, recounted the fraud in his book forgotten memories, in a chapter called The Rifles That Knocked Down Fujimori. His intelligence service detected that the “head of the FARC’s drug trafficking operations supplied the Brazilian drug trafficker Fernandinho with the necessary drugs to obtain the money with which the FARC paid the price of the weapons to the Government of Peru.” The initial plan was for 50,000 AK-47s to go, but only 10,000 were fraudulently delivered. In October 2000, two months after the Fujimori-Montesinos press conference, Pastrana approached Fujimori at a summit in Brasilia, and angrily accused him of what is considered one of the most perverse operations to arm a guerrilla in the region.

“It is unspeakable that Peru has lent itself to something as perverse as rearming terrorism in Colombia. […] Think for a moment, Alberto, what your reaction and that of your country would have been if the Colombian government had served as a clandestine intermediary to rearm, behind your back, the terrorist organizations in Peru,” Pastrana rebuked him. A month later, on November 19, 2000, Fujimori resigned from the presidency of Peru by fax from Japan after the systematic corruption of his government was exposed. The capture of the Ukrainian Dmytro Chornyi brings to mind an episode that stained the nation.

