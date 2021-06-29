Two gravitational wave detectors in Europe and the United States have picked up the signal of a cosmic cataclysm that has never been observed before: the collision between black holes and neutron stars.

The detected events, two, happened hundreds of millions of years ago. Since then the ripples they produced in space-time have been traveling towards Earth at the speed of light. Many years ago physicists took Einstein’s equations of general relativity and calculated the type of gravitational wave that an event like this would produce. The two signals now picked up by the detectors LIGO, in the United States, and Virgo, in Europe, coincide with the predictions made by the German physicist a century ago.

Neutron stars are amazing objects. When a star reaches the end of its life it is possible that it collapses on itself like a huge building until it forms a sphere whose diameter is smaller than that of a city like Madrid. Inside, matter is so compressed that a single neutron star teaspoon weighs the same as all the people on planet Earth. These objects subject matter to pressure conditions impossible to reproduce in controlled experiments. It is thought that in the entrails of these stars huge masses of quarks are formed, elementary particles of which atoms are made. Being able to observe exactly what happens inside it would be one of the greatest discoveries in the history of physics.

Part of the LIGO Detector Instrument, in the USA. Caltech / MIT / LIGO Lab

Toni Font, member of the scientific collaboration between LIGO and Virgo that captured the signals, explains: “This finding confirms for the first time that there are binary systems formed by a black hole and a neutron star, and that we can observe them thanks to gravitational waves. ”.

The team captured the two mergers in a 10-day span last January. In one of them, a hole nine times more massive than the Sun collided with a neutron star of about 1.9 solar masses. These two bodies have probably been orbiting next to each other for tens of millions of years, but the captured signal is only from the last part where both bodies collided and lasts only a few seconds. The cataclysm happened in a place 900 million light years from Earth, that is, it would be necessary to travel at the speed of light for 900 million years to reach it, something absolutely impossible for human technology.

The second merger occurred between a hole six times more massive than the Sun and a neutron star of 1.5 solar masses that collided about 1 billion light-years, that is, 1 billion years ago, when on Earth just single-celled life was beginning to emerge.

As soon as they captured the two signals, the two detectors launched an international alert for other telescopes to try to capture the possible light produced by these two cataclysms. They didn’t see a flash, which makes perfect sense. When the black hole and the neutron star are not very different sizes, it happens that the hole decomposes the star until it becomes a kind of noodle that is left spinning until it is completely swallowed. In these cases, flashes of light may be emitted. This is probably what happened in 2017, when LIGO first detected gravitational waves and light from a merger of two neutron stars.

When the black hole is much larger than the star, the merger is sudden. “The black hole swallows the entire star, at once and without breaking it down first,” explains Font. “This seems to have been the case in the two events that we have captured,” adds the researcher. The details of these two phenomena are published this Tuesday in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Gravitational waves are warps of space-time — the stuff the universe is made of. They resemble ripples in the water of a pond when a stone falls into it. The ability to measure these fluctuations predicted by Einstein gives humanity a new way of looking at the universe. One of the main objectives of the detectors involved in this finding will be to capture more mixed fusions of this type, especially those that also emit light, as they provide much more information, explains Juan Calderón, researcher at the Institute of High Energy Physics and co-author of the investigation. “In these two cases there has been no electromagnetic signal and therefore we can only guess that one of the two objects involved has to be a neutron star because it is theoretically too light to be another black hole,” explains the physicist. When the fusion emits x-rays, gamma rays or any other electromagnetic signal, this allows “a better understanding of how matter behaves inside the neutron star, which is one of the great questions open today in physics”, Calderón emphasizes. These mergers allow us to check whether gravitational waves and light travel at the same speed, just as Einstein predicted.

