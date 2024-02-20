For those passionate who love to capture everything with a click, you will be able to take your art to a professional level, thanks to the fact that Sanborns is offering the Canon Kit R8 RF 24-50 STM Camera for a staggering 35% off.

You will be able to capture the world, with the plans you want, and great quality in each image, since the department store offers a combo of Canon camera + suitcase + online course + extra battery with promotion.

Take advantage of capturing every moment, whether indoors, outdoors, self-portraits with your loved ones, the company owned by Carlos Slim has this offer from the leading brand in comprehensive digital imaging solutions in the imaging systems and solutions industry, Canon, model with free shipping and bank promotions available so you don't miss the opportunity.

The Canon Kit R8 RF 24-50 STM Camera not only impresses with its elegant black design, but also provides exceptional image quality thanks to its 24.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor.

This sensor allows you to capture detailed and stunning images, even in low light conditions. In addition, the DIGIC X image processor guarantees speed and precision in every shot.

High-speed, high-precision autofocus is made possible by Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, a highly sensitive system that covers up to approximately 100% x 100% of the image area. With up to 1,053 focus zones automatically selected during full-area focusing, you'll have the freedom to compose your images with excellence.

But that is not all. When you purchase the Canon Camera at Sanborns, you will also receive an incredible accessory package that includes a Canon 100S suitcase, Canon neck strap, 32GB memory card, ABC Composition online course, extra battery and extended warranty.

A complete set so that you are ready to capture unforgettable moments, look at the specifications that this kit contains so that you can show your photography skills and expand your creativity.

Specifications:

⦿ Packaging height: 33

⦿ Packaging width: 44

⦿ Packaging depth: 46

⦿ Contents: Canon 100S Suitcase, Canon Neck Strap, 32GB Memory Card, ABC Composition Online Course, Extra Battery, Extended Warranty.

⦿ Screen Size: 3

⦿ Optical Zoom: 10

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Category: Camera

⦿ Resolution: 24.1mp

Best Sanborns credit plan

⦿ 6 fixed monthly payments of 6537.63

⦿ 13 fixed monthly payments of 3597.48

⦿ 18 fixed monthly payments of 2924.23

⦿ 24 fixed monthly payments of 2507.53