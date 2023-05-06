For the first time, astronomers have identified the flash of light when a dying star engulfs and destroys one of its orbiting worlds. Although this phenomenon has long been theorized, observing it in action will help astronomers understand what happens to a planetary system as the star enters its dramatic death throes, swelling to hundreds of times its original size and swallowing itself whole. in its wake, before ejecting its outer material and collapsing into a fiery, glowing stellar remnant.

Previous observations captured the stages just before and just after one of these planetary engulfments, but this is the first time the act has been seen, just 12,000 light-years from Earth. There, a star rapidly increased in brightness by a factor of 100 before rapidly fading, glowing with an excess of bright and long-lasting infrared light.

This is consistent with models that describe what will happen at the end of the Sun’s life and provides information that scientists can use to make more detailed predictions about the last days of our little corner of the Milky Way galaxy. “We’re looking at the future of Earth,” says astrophysicist Kishalay De of MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “If some other civilization were watching us from 10,000 light-years away as the Sun engulfed the Earth, they would see the Sun suddenly brighten as it ejected some material, then form dust around it, before returning to normal.”

The death of a star like the Sun is a pretty wild process. Observations of other stars in the Milky Way at various stages of their lives have shown us how it develops.

The death of a star like the Sun is a fairly intense process. Observations of other stars in the Milky Way at various stages of their lives have shown us how it develops. As the star runs out of hydrogen fuel to burn at its core, the delicate balance between the external pressure of fusion and the internal pressure of gravity begins to unravel. The core begins to contract, drawing more hydrogen from the star’s outer layers toward the center, concentrating in a shell around the core. Due to heat and pressure, this layer of hydrogen begins to coalesce, generating additional heat that causes the star’s outer layers to expand to hundreds of times their original size. But the outermost layers, dimmer than before, cool toward the redder end of the spectrum. This is what is known as a red giant. The star will gobble up anything that gets in the way of that expanding outer material. Here in the Solar System, this process is expected to take place in a few billion years, and the Sun is predicted to expand into the orbit of Mars, engulfing Mercury, Venus, and Earth along the way.

De and his colleagues were not looking for a dying star devouring their planets. Instead, De was examining data collected by the Zwicky Transient Facility, which surveys the sky at optical and infrared wavelengths, looking for binary stars in orbits so close that one absorbs material from the other, a process that creates bursts of light. . What they found was something else entirely. “One night, I noticed a star that brightened by a factor of 100 over the course of a week, out of nowhere,” says De. “It was unlike any stellar explosion I had ever seen.” Closer examination using data from the optical and infrared Keck Observatory to examine the object’s chemical composition revealed more strangeness. The star showed signs of elements – such as titanium oxide and vanadium oxide – more consistent with a cool environment, not the hot hydrogen and helium that would be expected from stars exchanging plasma.

Additional observations with the Palomar Observatory confirmed that what was happening with the outburst, called ZTF SLRN-2020, was not a binary system, which meant that the outburst had to be something else. A review of the scientific literature showed that the way the light blossomed, died, and persisted as cold, infrared-glowing material was consistent with a type of explosion known as a red nova, the result of a collision of binary stars. But the energy it produced was much, much smaller than you’d expect from a red nova; about a thousandth of the energy, in fact.

And that was the final piece of the puzzle. “That means that whatever was merged with the star has to be 1,000 times smaller than any other star we’ve seen,” says De. “And it’s a happy coincidence that the mass of Jupiter is about 1/1,000 the mass of the Sun. It was then that we realized: this was a planet, colliding with its star”. According to the team’s analysis, the planet would have had a maximum mass of around 10 times the mass of Jupiter, being engulfed and falling towards the core of an expanding red giant. As the star swallowed the planet, its expanding outer envelope continued to cool, forming a cloud of dust around the star that gave rise to the long-lived infrared signature observed by the Palomar Observatory.

This, the researchers say, constitutes a “missing link” in our understanding of the evolution of planetary systems. They have called this type of event “subluminous red novae” and believe that ZTF SLRN-2020 can help us understand the effect that planetary ingestion can have on the brightness, chemical composition, and rotation rate of late-stage stars.

They estimate that subluminous red novae occur between 0.1 and several times a year. Now that we know what they look like, we may find many more. “For decades, we have been able to see the before and after,” says De. “Before, when the planets are still orbiting very close to their star, and after, when a planet has already been gobbled up and the star is gigantic. What was missing was capturing the star in the act, where you have a planet experiencing this fate in real time. That’s what makes this discovery really exciting.”

Via: Blog.Science Natures