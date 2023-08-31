Capture of the Capitol | A 17-year sentence for the former Proud Boys leader for a subversive project

Federal prosecutors had sought a 33-year sentence.

American the former leader of the far-right group Proud Boys Joseph Biggs was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for taking over the Capitol, reports news agency Reuters.

Biggs’ prison sentence was announced after a jury had previously convicted him of seditious conspiracy.

The takeover of the Capitol in January 2021 was a violent attempt to overturn the presidential election result. The president who lost the election Donald Trump’s the supporters did not swallow the election result but took over the Congress building in Washington.

Federal prosecutors had sought 33 years in prison for Biggs.

Numerous sentences have already been handed down to those who tried to take over the Capitol. of The New York Times according to the report, the leader of another far-right group, Oath Keepers, received the heaviest punishment so far Stewart Rhodeswho was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May.