Russian troops took control of one of the main fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Marinka.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about taking control of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of the main fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

He clarified that the settlement was liberated by assault detachments of the group of Russian troops “South” in the special operation zone (SVO).

Shoigu said that the liberation of Marinka reduces the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the head of the Ministry of Defense explained, the liberation of Marinka not only reduces the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend itself, but also gives the Russian military additional opportunities for further actions in this direction.

What is important is that we have quite significantly delayed the work of artillery [ВСУ] near Donetsk (…) and this allows today to more effectively protect Donetsk from attacks Sergei Shoigu head of the Ministry of Defense

Vladimir Putin noted that taking control of this settlement is a success. “Indeed, there are at least two positive effects here. The first is that we are moving enemy combat units away from Donetsk,” the president emphasized.

Photo: Alexei Danichev / Sputnik / Reuters

Putin also congratulated the head of the defense department. “Convey your warmest congratulations and words of gratitude to all the personnel, all the military personnel who took part in the battles to liberate Marinka at different times and at different stages,” the head of state addressed Shoigu.

Distinguished commanders and soldiers will be presented with state awards

As Shoigu reported, during the liberation of Marinka, the military of the famous 150th division especially distinguished themselves.

“During the offensive operations, servicemen of the 5th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps made a significant contribution to the liberation of the city, and the soldiers of the legendary 150th Motorized Rifle Order of Kutuzov Idritsa-Berlin Division particularly distinguished themselves,” the Minister of Defense reported.

The head of the department proposed awarding the military with state awards. “I consider it possible, Vladimir Vladimirovich, to award state awards to those who most actively conducted military operations and distinguished themselves during the capture of Maryinka,” he said.

Vladimir Putin agreed with this. “I know that our servicemen fought with utmost dignity. Of course, they are worthy of state awards. Please make a proposal for everyone you consider the most distinguished,” the president replied.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

“There are commanders and fighters who are already known. The commanders understand how they fought. One of them is Troshin Alexander Konstantinovich. He is a commander of a tank battalion and a senior lieutenant,” Putin added.

In December, the Russian flag was raised over Marinka

Earlier, on December 10, Russian troops raised the flag over Marinka. They installed the tricolor at the site where the fighting took place. Then it was reported that the attack aircraft were gaining a foothold in the occupied territories and were conducting reconnaissance of the forest belt, as well as the nearby settlement of Georgievka. In addition, they identified and destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces firing points. Enemy units retreating from the city unsuccessfully tried to disrupt the rotation of Russian troops with an attack from mortars and grenade launchers.

A soldier of the 103rd Regiment of the 150th Division stated earlier, on December 1, that Maryinka had come under Russian control.

Marinka was named one of the most important areas of the special operation

In October, military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named Maryinka and Avdeevka among the most important areas of the special operation.

“The most important directions now are Marinka and Avdeevka, the southern flank of Artemovsk. Marinka and Avdeevka mean the liberation of these settlements, because there have been fierce battles in recent weeks. But these battles did not have the goal of advancing our troops, the main task was to liberate Maryinka and Avdievka in such a way as to protect Donetsk from artillery shelling,” he said.

Knutov also said that Russian forces are steadily advancing in the Kupyansk and Limansk directions. And the capture and encirclement of Kupyansk, he explained, will allow further movement towards Kharkov.