Carbon dioxide or CO2 is one of the main greenhouse gases responsible for climate change and the consequent increase in temperatures. CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas, which are the result of the transformation over millions of years of the organic matter of plankton and plants. Using energy from the sun, these plants used carbon and other elements to grow and develop. They were like huge machines that captured carbon from the atmosphere and stored it for about 300 million years. What the human being has done, especially since the end of the 19th century, is to burn these fuels, taking advantage of the energy they have accumulated but, at the same time, releasing the carbon they contained.

In addition to reducing the burning of fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic rises in temperature, one more tool is to recapture the carbon that we are releasing into the atmosphere. Because even if the use of solar and wind energy were to be greatly intensified, and a much wider use was made of nuclear energy, which seems to be indispensable in the mix of clean energy sources, the objectives of the fight against climate change they seem impossible to accomplish if they are not accompanied by the task of capturing, storing and, ideally, using the carbon in the atmosphere in such a way that the processes involved are also economically viable, which is a fundamental but often neglected point.

The objectives of the fight against climate change seem impossible to meet if they are not accompanied by the task of capturing, storing and, ideally, using the carbon in the atmosphere



The challenge of this procedure is threefold. First: have adequate, efficient and profitable methods to capture carbon dioxide, either from the atmosphere or in the place where the pollution is produced. Second, transport it to the place of storage and, third, store that carbon in a safe way and for a very long time. The main problem is that this costly and complex process does not yield any financial or commercial benefits, it is a sunk investment that depends, to a large extent, on subsidies with public money.

An additional option is to use that captured CO2 for industrial processes such as the manufacture of plastics, which, in addition to having commercial value, keeps the carbon trapped in inert substances, a better solution than storage tanks or the injection of gas into the subsoil. as it is currently done. Carbon capture and storage is known as CCS, while the process that includes utilization is known as CCSU. In whatever proportion both approaches are used, everything has to be done on a gigantic scale, considering that humanity released into the atmosphere, in 2020 alone, 31,000 million tons of CO2 and the largest plant to capture CO2 from the air that exists today it hardly has a yield of 4,000 tons per year.

How to get it?



CO2 can be removed from the environment using large fans that blow the air through potassium hydroxide, with which it reacts to form soluble potassium carbonate. Likewise, another hydroxide can be used, such as lithium, which was the material used to absorb CO2 in the Apollo missions that traveled to the Moon and thanks to which the crew of Apollo 13 survived. Other forms of capture are the use of solvents in which the CO2 is diluted, membrane filters through which pressurized air is pushed and the CO2 remains on one side of the filter, and cryogenic systems that cool and condense the gas mixture.

CO2 capture system in Switzerland.



All these CO2 capture systems require energy, so one of the great scientific-technological challenges is to prevent that energy from producing more CO2 than is captured, which would be counterproductive. By capturing carbon where the most CO2 is produced, such as in electricity generation plants that burn fossil fuels, maximum efficiency can be obtained. There are systems to extract the carbon before combustion, after it or during the combustion itself, if an oxygen-rich atmosphere is used to burn the gas or coal, which makes the exhaust gas consist mainly of water and CO2, which are separated by cryogenic systems.

Storage



The storage of CO2 is done above all by injecting it to great depths, of more than 800 or 1,000 meters, for example in already exhausted gas or oil fields. The temperatures and pressure to which the gas is subjected cause it to take on the form of a dense liquid, called ‘supercritical’ because it maintains gas and liquid properties. This form of storage has been shown to be effective and is estimated to be 90% efficient, which means that only 10% of the trapped CO2 returns to the atmosphere in a reasonable time.

High efficiency in CO2 capture is offered by the original systems that captured carbon from our fossil fuels: plants. The recovery of large areas of biomass can capture carbon efficiently and continuously without energy expenditure. This plant mass can then be used as biofuel in facilities that, in turn, have carbon capture systems for a net benefit. In addition, this system already implies a use of CO2 prior to its storage underground. This system is known as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage or BECCS.

critical technology The IPCC and Carbon Capture

The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) considers that carbon capture and storage, as well as bioenergy, are critical technologies to achieve the objectives of controlling the increase in temperature, together with the reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels and improvements in the green and sustainable production of electrical energy. The need for electricity will continue to grow, especially to incorporate millions of people to the benefits of its use, to which they are also entitled. Doing it in a healthy way is the challenge.

Carbon dioxide has a variety of industrial uses, including as an inert gas for welding, as a pressurizing gas in oil recovery and in many aerosol sprays, as a solvent for decaffeinating coffee, in refrigeration and air conditioning (instead of the chlorofluorocarbons that caused the hole in the ozone layer), and has enormous potential as a raw material for the production of highly consumed substances such as acetic acid, methanol and the plastics industry. And it is hoped that if its cost goes down, new uses will be developed to incentivize technologies that take it out of the atmosphere, where it does harm, and put it where it doesn’t, or even be beneficial.