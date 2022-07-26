The ufologist journalist investigating alien life, Jaime Maussan surprised netizens by sharing images of a unidentified anomalous biological entity (EBANI).

It was through social networks that the extraterrestrial life researcher showed the amazing images in which an object without a defined shape and with a structure similar to that of a jellyfish while spinning in the air can be seen.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that an unidentified biological entity has been captured, since there are various videos on the Internet in which eyewitnesses claim to have seen this type of object.

These usually have the appearance of a jellyfish with a white body, some others in the shape of a worm or colored rings or strangely luminous bodies.

In addition, they present rotating movement and contortions simulating as if they were alive.

Although so far there is no scientific response to this type of phenomenon, believers point out that these are actually floating organic beings from other worlds. While the skeptics mention that they are balloons, bags or other types of light material raised by air currents.