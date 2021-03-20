VIDEO The Captur with zero emission label offers 159 hp and 50 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode

Under the name E-Tech, the French brand encompasses the most ecological versions of its models. In the case of the popular Clio, we are talking about a hybrid system with an Eco label and, in the case of the Mégane and Captur, a plug-in hybrid set with a zero emission label.

The Renault Captur E-Tech It combines the operation of a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter, 90 hp petrol engine with two 34 and 49 hp electric motors to offer a combined power of 159 hp. The battery that powers the electric motors has a capacity of 9.8 kWh and there are 157 liters of capacity in the boot compared to the versions with an exclusively thermal engine.

