In a three-story house, with boarded-up doors and windows, protected by an electric fence and guarded by six Taiwanese and two Peruvians, fifty Asians were held for 40 days in Lima. Neither neighbor nor the patrol officers of the La Planicie urbanization, in the wealthy district of La Molina, noticed it. The rescue operation was not due to silent police monitoring or any intelligence work. Two victims became the great heroines of this story.

On Saturday afternoon, two women from Malaysia—an Asian country that is more than 19,000 kilometers from Peru—took advantage of an oversight by their jailers and managed to escape to a nearby house. Details of how they made themselves understood are still unknown, but with the help of a neighbor they called the police in the sector and filed a complaint. Shortly after, a contingent of troops headed to the residence and ran into a barrier: Luis Alfredo Arango Núñez, 25, and Maycol Jair Chumpitaz Zapata, 42, two Peruvians who were guarding the door and who initially stopped the entry of the agents.

After subduing them and breaking into the property with judicial authorization, the truth emerged: they found dozens of women and men of Asian origin in a state of overcrowding. They slept on stacked mattresses and around them were several drums of water. In one of the corners of the place a call center, where captives were forced to make phone calls for an extortion plot. Otherwise, they were tortured. The agents detained the ringleaders, who did not put up any further resistance. They were all Chinese citizens from Taiwan, between 30 and 44 years old.

After removing their shirts and analyzing their tattoos on their torso, arms and back, the Police presume that they are members of the Red Dragon mafia, which has operated for many years in Peru. After the intermediation of a member of the Malaysian Embassy in Peru, who spoke with some of the prisoners, investigators have been able to preliminarily trace the reason for the arrival of these fifty Asians to the Andean country. They were recruited in Malaysia and offered a legal job. First they traveled to the Netherlands and then arrived in Lima in August. In total there are 44 those released: 26 women and 17 men from Malaysia – one of them reported missing in his native country -, in addition to a woman from Taiwan. None is a minor.

It is not ruled out that the exploitation was not only labor-related, but also sexual. In this regard, Colonel Walter Ramos, who led the operation, said that it was an intervention against the immigration order, against the trafficking of migrants for the purposes of labor exploitation. “We have found a call center international. But we will continue investigating. “Women and men were held against their will and lived in very poor conditions,” he added.

At the La Planicie residence, the Police seized a vehicle, Taiwan passports, debit cards, fifty cell phones and 10,000 dollars and 15,000 soles (4,000 dollars). No drugs, firearms or explosives were found. The owner of the property, Alonso Carvajal Friedrich, has limited himself to saying that he rented the house to a Chinese company and that he did not know what was happening inside. The eight suspects—the six Taiwanese and the two Peruvians—who have been given a week of preliminary detention under the Directorate against Human Trafficking and Illicit Migrant Smuggling of the National Police.

According to the most recent study by the Ombudsman’s Office and the NGO CHS Alternativo, in Peru human trafficking generates the sum of 1.3 billion dollars a year in illicit profits. Specialists maintain that it is the second criminal economy that moves the most money in the Andean country behind illegal mining. It is estimated that for each victim, criminals receive 28,875 soles annually (7,804 dollars). The State invests 0.12 cents per person (0.03 cents) in crime prevention and monitoring.

