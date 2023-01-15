Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Marian Franco loves weekends at Perla Tapatia. She loves that people from Guadalajara know about her and every time she is seen in a crowded place, that moment is repeated when everyone crowds around to take a picture and ask their ‘crush’ for an autograph.

While another handful approaches the model to confirm that it is true that your person understands that figurehead that competes with: Celia Lora, Michelle Rodriguez, ashley carolina, Yuliet Torresamong other wonderful Aztecs who leave high the name of Mexico.

Listening to regional music and trying good tequilas like everything from Jaliscowas located this Saturday in a public place that does not look like it was five stars, but that does not matter to Marian, because she does not forget her roots and continues to show what it is to be a humble woman.

Many would think that she is someone busy and that her person is located in those high-altitude places that await her arrival, but she goes to the ordinary and that makes anyone fall in love, especially if her taste for the soccer is identical to millions of tapatíos.

Having several teams in national football, such as Chivas de Guadalajara, Black Lions UdeG, Tecos UDG and other clubs, his heart belongs to Guadalajara Atlasa club that already saw a champion in a year and celebrated it in a big way wearing a swimsuit redblack.

Just as he carries the shield of the Foxes in his heart, he also loves his fans equally, for this reason the photos that he frequently adds to his social media They go with a dedication, such as the pair this Saturday wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a cowgirl hat.

“Fortunate for love”, says the writing of Marian Franco. His publication is in his official account of instagram, accumulate seven hours on the internet when this note appears in the Sports Debate section. Marian Franco falls in love with more than a million ‘followers’ a day.