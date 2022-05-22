The Russian model and instagramer, Natalie Lee, has shown a great push in social networks for some two years, since she has become an Instagram influencer who enjoys great popularity.

Natalie Lee shows her day-to-day on her official Instagram account, highlighting her passion for strong training in the Gymas well as extreme sports and his passion for music, since he works as a professional DJ.

In his latest post on his official account, Natalie Lee She dazzled with her beauty in a photo session in a black outfit, where she revealed her monumental figure.

This photo caused a great sensation among her followers, who filled her with compliments and good comments inside the photo, where he also had more than 100 thousand likes in a short time of being on top.

The beautiful russian model has managed to generate better content on its digital platforms due to its great fame, since at the moment it is one of the most followed in the old continent.

Natalie Lee has become very attached to her photo shoots as part of a modeling portfolio that continues to grow slowly and helps her fuel her social media feed considerably.

We recommend you read

At the moment it has an influx of followers that make it one of the models and instagramers with the highest rise since last year.