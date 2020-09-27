One thing is clear: LeBron is not Kawhi, Anthony Davis is not Paul George and the Lakers are not the Clippers. The confrontation that everyone expected has not occurred, and the similarities between one series and another have been remarkable, with a small substantial difference: some have won and others have not. The Nuggets won one of the first three games, they were placed with an adverse 3-1 who had come back in the two previous rounds and they threatened to turn the scoreboard on a night that they seemed to have lost but which, once again, they clung to with everything they had. Or, rather, with what little they had left. However, this time the rival did not collapse or display inexplicable birds, or a scoring drought that gave wings to a team that does not need them to fly or swell with a well-deserved pride to push forward, whatever it is. is set. Nor did the stars fade from the map and say goodbye when they are most needed. This time, the Lakers imposed logic and defeated the rationally inexplicable, a group of young people with a future in which there is no glimpse of a ceiling who were dead in the first round but, for whatever reason or for many things, they have reached the last of the West. Of that impossible Conference in which they have had to play 19 games, succumbing when they were about to do so in just five. But of course, neither the Jazz nor the Clippers were the Lakers. Nor, of course, did they have LeBron.

The king It has been degreased after four games in which it had yielded the leading role to Anthony Davis. The whole world wondered if it was not too late to see a player who turns 36 in December show his most dominant version in the playoffs, the one that has flaunted in the last decade and that made him rise to an already almost unattainable position in Olympus in the 2016 Finals or the 2018 playoffs. 24.3 points, 9 rebounds and 8.8 assists were his averages in the series, something that would be ungrateful to relate to a bad performance but it is still for him, used to much more. And yes, in the end it turned out that this monstrous being was still alive and made it clear (once again) that it does not continue fighting to find its definitive place in history while ignoring the passage of time and the corpses that it leaves along the way. The last of them, in project form, were some Rockets to whom he said goodbye in the semifinals; The Nuggets, owners of the fountain of youth, can say goodbye to an outstanding season in a playoffs in which they have reaffirmed and have pointed out an idea that is in its beginning and not in its end and that, of course, not account within the finished projects of the King, for being temporarily in puberty and having shown that what is coming is better than what they have left behind. And that, if the recent past is as good as yours, it is always positive..

LeBron returns to a Finals that could practically bear his name and that he has trodden in nine of the last ten years. And, before the streak of eight in a row was 2010, in which the Lakers played them for the last time. Angelenos finally find their way home after a search filled with misfortunes and structural chaos, but that they started a new era with the signing of LeBron, the greatest credit that a Magic Johnson has as a former player who left through the back door and let Rob Pelinka become owner of the managerial stability that the franchise enjoys today, that leaves behind the worst time in its history and returns to the place that corresponds to it and that has stepped on up to 32 times, more than anyone in history. Two love stories, those of the Lakers and LeBron, that have gone hand in hand, either to seek salvation (the franchise) or confirmation (the player). In Game 5 against Denver, LeBron did not beat around the bush and rejected any kind of speculation, knowing first-hand that giving wings to the Coloradans was synonymous with immolation, and that his resilience was only comparable to his already well-known honor. The king he silenced the comeback attempts, which came again as in the previous game, and added 38 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s his 27th triple-double in the playoffs behind, wow, Magic Johnson, another Lakers player who was also the one who visited him at home and convinced him to trade Ohio for Hollywood. A world of coincidences and historical names that LeBron reaches with each feat he does.

The superhuman version of LeBron

There are 10 Finals for LeBron, the first player to do so since Kareem and fourth in history after the center, Sam Jones and Bill Russell. Never in the modern era, a player had achieved something like this, also adding eight consecutive seasons in that last round that he has lost, it must be said, six times. There are three rings that shine in their showcases, which could be four at the end of the course, with all that it may entail, including a ridiculous and recurring debate about who is the GOAT, that best player in history. And let Jordan, Jabbar and company tremble, that perhaps a new winding will give LeBron an eternal reign and, when it ceases to be a walking reality, an everlasting memory. Against Denver, the forward turned point guard appeared when he had to, although he never really left the game. Already in the second period he made four consecutive penetrations in an unpopulated area of ​​a Jokic who had three fouls (like Anthony Davis) and was on the bench. His absence hurt some Nuggets who resisted in a crazy first quarter, in which six draws and nine changes of direction were added, before James took the direct and began to score in the paint: 16 + 7 + 6 at halftime and LeBron in its pure state, in legend mode, for the first time in a playoffs in which he has not stopped playing well but in which he has not gotten to play so well. At least not in that dimensionless version that has destroyed equipment and forged its legend.

The Nuggets, emboldened by a Mike Malone who began being questioned and has become the best coach for the project, did not give up and came to tie in the third quarter (84-84) a difference that had been -16 . A triple by Davis (27 + 5 + 3 + 2) to a pass from LeBron closed the third quarter, and the Lakers played the last one without getting nervous despite the proximity of the rival. They took the lead, but Millsap from the personal (13 points) and Jokic (20 + 7 + 5, overshadowed by Howard and fouls) rowed to 103-99. So far they came: LeBron’s assistance for Danny Green’s triple and the appearance of a LeBron in Kobe mode, that being that has come to replace in a franchise that longs for him and that moves by his memory: jump shot, jump shot, jump shot, triple and goodbye. Four consecutive baskets, nine points in total and the total and absolute acclaim of some teammates surrendered at his feet. With Rondo in a human version (8 + 4 + 3, without playing in the last quarter), Howard showing that he can be a fundamental piece, 11 points from a Caruso who went from more to less and a good defense that always forced the Nuggets to take one more step, to run to an exhaustion that they already had. Let them tell Murray, who stopped showing that illogically stellar face and today, right knee problems through, he stayed at 19 + 4 + 8 with 0 of 4 in triples, 0 of 7 if we add the last two games.

The Nuggets leave with an outstanding. Murray establishes himself as a star and leaves behind that cool but irregular player, becoming the franchise player. Since he will share with Jokic and with a staff in which no one is over 30 except Millsap. Grant, 20 points, is another of those who has proven to be part of the future that awaits the Nuggets, and he has a $ 9 million player option that he can turn down to go on the market, a problem that Coloradoans, who will do whatever it takes to keep him (should) may find themselves in the next transfer market. They will also have to decide what to do with Torrey Craig or with a Dozier that charges less than $ 200,000, a bargain apparently in a playoffs in which he has excelled and had great moments. One way or another, the future is assured and it only remains to know if this year was an accident (blessed accident) motivated by an atypical situation or the result of structural work that has paid off just when it had to, in a momentum ideal that allows the project to take a clear and resounding step in the right direction.

And the Lakers? To the Finals. That would be enough to define an impressive season, which they have worked from beginning to end, in which they have created a group chemistry and have identified with a style Frank Vogel advances further than ever in his career, Howard steps on a round he hasn’t reached since 2009 with the Magic (wow, in Florida) and Rondo, since 2010 and with the Celtics, the eternal rival who could be measured in the Finals. Davis will play his first Finals (like Caruso, Markieff), people like JR Smith could find themselves with a championship (for him it would be the second) without eating it or drinking it and LeBron could be the first player in history to win the MVP of the Finals with three different teams and the third one that wins with the same variant after John Salley and Robert Horry, an honor that I was able to share with a Danny Green who has already done it in Spurs and Raptors. Of course, as Rob Pelinka has said and has remembered more than one at the end of the meeting, “the work is not done“There are four wins left. And LeBron’s crown is missing. The Lakers ring is missing. Glory is missing.