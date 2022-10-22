The captains of the two ships in the boat accident at Terschelling were released by the police on Friday after questioning. The ferry’s helmsman was also questioned and released. Today, the police are continuing the search for two missing persons.

The Stormloper water taxi and the Tiger fast ferry collided yesterday morning around 07.15 am in the Schuitengat, a few hundred meters from the port of West-Terschelling. At least two people were killed and four people were injured. Two people are still missing. It concerns a boy of 12 years and an adult man. Rescue workers assume that these missing people also died because of the low water temperature and strong current.

All victims are connected to construction group Friso from Sneek. The company had three employees on the boat. One of them had his 12-year-old son with him. Three other people on board were employees of a subcontractor. The construction workers were brought to the island to renovate houses.

Research

The investigation into exactly what went wrong is still ongoing. The arrest of the captains is standard procedure in that process. The police have requested radar images and the message traffic from the VHF radio. Technical research is also being carried out on both boats, a spokesperson said. Yesterday morning after the accident, the Tiger was able to sail on to Harlingen, the Stormloper was later brought to that harbor by a salvor.

The study takes into account the role played by the speed of the boats. Yesterday it became clear that both ships probably sailed too fast through the Schuitengat. According to Rijkswaterstaat, the maximum speed there is 20 kilometers per hour. The fast ferry Tiger went more than twice as fast at almost 55 kilometers per hour. Shortly before the fatal accident, the Stormloper water taxi was traveling at almost 30 kilometers per hour.

Today, the police are continuing to search for the two missing persons on board with the National Underwater Search Team. This is done with a boat and sonar equipment. The police also urgently appeal to skippers who are in the Wadden Sea today to look out for the missing. "The most important thing now is that the laggards get clarity," said spokesman Dennis Janus.

At 10:00 am this morning a meeting started on Terschelling for residents of the island where they can share their experiences and ask questions.