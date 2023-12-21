Hala, the company that provides the easiest solutions for booking affordable taxis online in Dubai, has revealed the launch of “Captain Club”, a unique loyalty program designed exclusively to provide vehicle drivers with unique offers and discounts. All 22,000 Hala drivers will benefit from the benefits offered by the program, which take into account their well-being and needs. The loyalty program was launched during the official launch ceremony attended by franchise partners, main sponsors, vehicle drivers and the Hala team.

In this regard, Khaled Nusseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “At Hala, we have always focused on putting our vehicle drivers at the heart of our operations. Therefore, we are pleased to present to you the “Hala Captain Club” program, the first unique loyalty program of its kind in the UAE. “United and exclusively for motorists. This initiative highlights our commitment to 'Caring for Captains', marks a significant achievement, and adds value to our ongoing efforts to support our motoring community.”

He added: Our vehicle drivers can now benefit from a large number of long-term benefits provided by the program, as well as expand and grow in their work through a unified and easy-to-use platform. As part of our commitment to improving the lives of our vehicle drivers, we at Hala have entered into partnerships with many external partners, seeking to provide our vehicle drivers with a wide range of benefits, including travel opportunities, educational resources, medical services, retail benefits, and more. We are still in the process of concluding more partnerships with brands to expand and enhance our offerings, thus ensuring better experiences for our vehicle drivers.”

Vehicle drivers can access the “Captains Club” program directly through the application they use in their daily operations, ensuring easy and convenient use. The program includes 4 levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze, each of which is based on performance, allowing vehicle drivers to enjoy a wider range of enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges as they progress through each level.

As part of its efforts to develop the loyalty program, Hala has entered into partnerships with many brands, seeking to provide motorists with various exclusive offers, including: Makemytrip.com, which provided motorists with discounts on flights and hotels; Navitas Group, a leading educational institution that provided skills-based training courses for both motorists and their children; In addition to the Aster Medical Center, which provided motorists with discounts on medical examinations and consultations. And Max Fashion Company, which offered discounts on clothes. Hala also entered into partnerships with more than 10 restaurants favored by motorists, as well as a partnership with Zamzam Electronics Trading Company, which allowed motorists to enjoy discounts on food and benefit from special offers on electronic devices.

As part of its commitment to “Captain Care,” at the beginning of this year, Hala provided “Careem Pay” digital wallets to its team of vehicle drivers, with the aim of helping them receive payments, tips and rewards faster, not to mention taking advantage of other benefits. 21,968 leaders have started using this payment solution. Also, since the opening of Hala Home, the center dedicated to supporting motorists, Hala has continued to train more than 7,667 drivers, and has held 130 workshops and activities for its team.

Hala currently manages 22,000 vehicle drivers on its platform, and has a fleet of 12,000 vehicles provided by its franchise partners to Dubai residents and visitors.