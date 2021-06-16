An important and transcendent piece of the history of the Real Madrid. The unforgettable hero of the Tenth, the man who definitely changed our lives. He is not just another footballer in the unique history of this club, he is a benchmark for his unquestionable commitment during 16 years in which he left his life for this shield. Sergio Ramos He was a captain on the field and in the locker room, a footballer who understood better than anyone the synergy with the coaches he has had, seeking the benefit of the team. He got into all the puddles, it’s true, but he always did it looking for the benefit of Madrid.

His legacy will last forever. His 22 titles speak for him. But especially that of that May night in Portugal. It rose above the sky of Lisbon and with his indomitable heart he headed the ball that led Real Madrid to cry with joy and liberation. That image of my son frames (he was 11 years old) throwing himself at me in the stands of Give light to hug me yelling “Dad, the Tenth, finally the Tenth!” I will remain for the remains as the great moment of my white existence.

It will be difficult to imagine which footballer will wear the number 4 on his back from now on. A number that is going to weigh a lot. Replacing Sergio Ramos is impossible, but at least whoever comes will know that imitating him in his behavior as a white player is the best way to dignify his shirt. We wish Sergio the best from now on. Wherever he goes, in me he will have a supporter of the new team he lands on. But it is hard to assume a new season without the presence of the captain. It already happened to me with Fernando iron, with Raul, with Boxes, with Christian… Definitely not a lesson. I am a romantic and I am not ready to say goodbye to our legends. And Sergio Ramos is with letters of GOLD.