A.When the aim was to get the Bundesliga up and running again a year ago during the forced Corona break, football sent a triumvirate into the race: Christian Seifert as head of the German Football League (DFL), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge from FC Bayern and Hans -Joachim Watzke from Borussia Dortmund. The three men publicly promoted the quickly created hygiene concept and lobbied politicians in the background. Very successful, as the representatives of the other 34 clubs united under the umbrella of the DFL praised. They must have been a bit queasy later when they realized that Rummenigge would be leaving their posts by the end of 2021, Seifert by mid-2022 at the latest and Watzke on December 31, 2022. Especially since a successor has only been determined in the case of FC Bayern with Oliver Kahn.

Watzke now took away the worry of losing three leading figures in German club football within a short span of time. The managing director of the Dortmund limited partnership will remain for another three years. Thomas Treß, responsible for finances, and Carsten Cramer, marketing, will also continue at BVB up to and including June 30, 2025. “Continuity at the top is important in view of the ongoing pandemic. It is especially clear with other big traditional clubs how difficult upheavals are in such phases, ”Watzke told this newspaper. The image of the captain, who remains on board, comes to mind, especially since Reinhard Rauball praised in the club’s announcement: “Despite the parameters that have changed dramatically as a result of the corona pandemic and the associated consequences in terms of income, it is our management managed to keep the ship stable on course in stormy seas. “



Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



Rauball is 74 years old and will be elected President of BVB eV until November 2022. The plan that Watzke will be his successor and cease as boss of the listed company was made, even if it was never publicly confirmed. The coronavirus and the serious impact on the club’s revenues led to the plan being abandoned. Borussia is going through the second worst crisis since Watzke was the boss. The first is likely to be the worst forever. In March 2005, when the club’s previous treasurer had taken the chair less than a month earlier, Borussia was facing bankruptcy. The night before a crucial vote, he persuaded a key creditor to forego most of his money.

At that time, Treß was still employed in a company that had drawn up the restructuring plan for the almost hopelessly indebted KGaA. A few months after the rescue, Borussia hired him as managing director. Always in the background, Tress drew up the financial plans, the debts fell. The goal was to be the second force in Germany behind Bayern without ever having to take out loans again. It was achieved – until Corona came. Treß would never want to move to the front row, and some leading employees are said to have reservations about Cramer, the third managing director. Therefore, Borussia is now avoiding a follow-up discussion that could have led to a power struggle.

BVB, which receives Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), is currently fifth in the table. Should he not finish fourth and miss the Champions League, another hole in the budget would have to be filled – by exhausting the credit line and / or transferring. The planned reform of the Champions League, rejected by parts of the fans, is welcomed by Watzke because – at least for the time being – it should help prevent a Super League. In the background, the plans have been discussed and forged for months. At least in the second row of major European clubs, Watzke’s voice also counts. It will be heard for a few more years.