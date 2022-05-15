PEllegrino Matarazzo, the head coach of Bundesliga soccer club VfB Stuttgart, could only see the net bulging in this ravishingly crazy game against 1. FC Köln. Not more. He couldn’t tell who the goal scorer was in the second minute of added time. It was only when the club’s mascot, Fritzle, suddenly hung over him in the whole bizarre chaos of joy and disbelief that Matarazzo found out that Wataru Endo had scored the 2-1 winner with a diving header.

It was the most important goal for the Japanese in the jersey with the red chest ring. Because the goal secured the Stuttgarters on Saturday, after a changeable and grueling season, to stay in the Bundesliga at almost the latest possible time. “I’m very happy for him,” said Matarazzo afterwards. This goal fits Endo perfectly. “It was one of absolute will, Wataru is a great leader who has marched in every game for months.”

It took almost an hour before VfB captain Endo and the other VfB players dared to leave the locker room on Saturday evening with the help of helmeted police riders. Within seconds after the final whistle, the fans had stormed the pitch in ecstasy and maddened, while the pros ran in haste in the opposite direction. Staying in the class late was too much for parts of the Stuttgart audience, with the victory Stuttgart had pushed past Hertha BSC in 15th place.

Successful end of the season

The rather quiet Endo is not one who likes to be the center of attention, the 29-year-old prefers to let his actions speak for himself rather than words, which is why his teammates had to push him to the front row even after this highly emotional victory. Endo took the megaphone and spoke to the Cannstatter Curve, where the most fanatical spectators usually stand in the stadium.







Endo kept it short, as is his way. At first he spoke in English. He thanked the audience politely and then couldn’t get out more than “incredible” and “incredible”, before he suddenly switched to German and shouted under the infernal noise: “End well. It’s all ok.”

The 29-year-old from Yokohama switched to VfB in 2019 from the Belgian first division club VV St. Truiden. Even as a teenager he had dreamed of playing in the Bundesliga one day. But first he had to make do with the second division in Stuttgart. After initial difficulties, however, it quickly became clear that the Japanese is an exceptional midfielder, a model professional. Endo is a ball thief, passer and goalscorer all in one. On Saturday he was the most amazed that he had scored the winning goal. “I actually scored,” he repeated over and over to reassure himself that he hadn’t dreamed it all.







No consistent season

After rising with Stuttgart, he immediately drew attention to himself in the Bundesliga. Together with Orel Mangala, he shaped the Stuttgart combination game with the ball relays in the center. In addition, no distance is too far and no duel too much for the technically sophisticated Endo. And if need be, he also straddles like a Guido Buchwald.

In this difficult season, however, Endo also seemed overplayed, tired and not quite himself for a few weeks. He suddenly made bad passes after it was thought that they didn’t even exist in his game. He had played 52 competitive games in 2021, he just kept playing after the summer games in Tokyo. But Matarazzo couldn’t do without him. Because Endo brings structure and precision into the game, and above all he doesn’t let setbacks deter him. “Wataru is therefore a symbol of our good team spirit,” praises VfB sporting director Sven Mislintat.

Endo has announced that he wants to be more communicative in the future, so he goes to German lessons twice a week. He also wants to have more influence off the pitch. Endo will get to know a wider public at the World Cup in Qatar, when the German national team will meet the Japanese team in the preliminary round. “I can’t wait,” says Endo. But first a longer football break awaits him. He is looking forward to it, now he finally has plenty of time to devote himself to his four children.