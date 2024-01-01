Atlas Intel survey, carried out from December 25th to 30th, 2023, points to a technical tie between former deputy and current mayor

Atlas Intel research released on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) shows the former deputy Captain Wagner (União) tied with José Sarto (PDT) in the dispute for Fortaleza City Hall. Wagner obtained 28.6% of voting intentions. The current mayor of the capital of Ceará has 25.6% of the citations. The state deputy Evandro Leitão (PT) appears with 14.2%.

The research interviewed 800 people from the city of Fortaleza using a methodology called random digital recruitment (Atlas RDR). The survey was carried out from December 25, 2023 to December 30, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

Here is the 1st electoral scenario of the 1st round for mayor of Fortaleza:

In the 2nd scenario researched, with the PT representative being the deputy and former mayor Luizianne Lins, Sarto scores 26%, followed by Wagner, with 25.2% and Luizianne, with 15.3%. Here is the result:

The survey also asked respondents whether they approve or disapprove of the performance of the following government leaders: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Elmano de Freitas (PT) and José Sarto.

Here's how they responded:

The Atlas Intel survey was carried out in 5 capitals at the end of 2023, in addition to Fortaleza.

To access the results from the other 4 cities, click on the following links: