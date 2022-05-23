Shueisha Games today offers us new and interesting details about his Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump + Dimensionstitle coming in the summer of 2022 on Nintendo Switchalso introducing the online magazine series Shonen Jump + that will appear in the game.

Born from a child’s infinite imagination, “Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump + Dimensions” introduces us to Damien, a boy whose life is turned upside down after moving to a new country. Damien envisions himself as a hero, Captain Velvet Meteor, and summons a world full of characters from the popular Shonen Jump + magazine to cope with his loneliness.

One such heroine is Ushio Kofune, a character from the manga and anime series “Summer Time Rendering” created by Yasunori Tanaka. Ushio joins the cast of characters from series such as “Monster No. 8”, “Heart Gear”, “Slime Life” and “Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku”. As with the stars of these other manga, Ushio will bring unique manga-inspired abilities to both tactical battles and the game’s story.

What other Shonen Jump + stars will join the adventures of Captain Velvet Meteor? Stay tuned for more announcements as we get closer to the start of adventures this summer!