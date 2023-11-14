Red Art Games has announced the release window for the physical western edition of Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions. Already available digitally, the physical edition will be distributed during second quarter of 2024. In addition to Standard Editionwhich we will find at all authorized retailers, the company has also announced one Deluxe Edition which will be available exclusively at its online store.

Starting today we will be able to pre-order the Deluxe Edition at the launch price of €39.99. Inside we will find:

a copy of the game with a reversible cover

a double-sided poster

a copy of the prequel manga Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – The Beginning

We just have to wait for further information on the arrival of the physical editions of the game.

Source: Red Art Games