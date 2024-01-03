













Captain Tsubasa: Youichi Takahashi retires, the finale will be published in 2024









The first thing you should know is that the story of Captain Tsubasa goes through its Olympic arc where the Japanese team is looking to win the gold medal in the soccer tournament. This story went on too long. A match between Japan and Germany took 3 years to draw.

Youichi Takahashi was very clear and had two paths to follow: the first was to continue drawing until the body could bear it or to close and write the future stories of his characters, focusing on putting a conclusion to the most recent works, which in This case is the Rising Sun arc and the MEMORIES arc.

Takahashi decided that it was a better idea to go the second route, retiring from being a mangaka and dedicating himself fully to writing the stories, which would not only have the Klab Games game as a publishing platform, but other artists more accustomed to the digital age could also take it up. .

What will happen to Captain Tsubasa?

The end of Captain Taubasa: Rising Sun will occur when the latest issue of Captain Tsubasa Magazine is published, which is where this story is serialized. In some ways, the story continues in the Dream Team game through the “Next Dream” arc which is where the characters from the series now play in professional clubs.

Youichi Takahashi has two goals. One is that the entire Captain Tsubasa story comes to the anime. So far we have a series that will soon end with the original publication, as it will close the arc of the Jr. Youth World Cup.

After that, ideally we would have the World Youth arc, the match against the Netherlands team and eventually Road to 2002, Europe, Golden 23 and Rising Sun. Even Takahashi has said that the ideal is to have a World Cup arc, but that will all depend entirely on what he can write and whether someone wants to draw it.

We will have to see what happens with this story, which seems to come to an end more for personal reasons than because someone cancels the project. We must remember that Youichi Takahashi is 63 years old and that weighs heavily. What do you think of this ad? Follow the conversation through our Discord

