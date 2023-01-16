Among the many news of more or less well-known manga series that are moving towards their own conclusion that the web usually welcomes, in the last few days one has arrived that has particularly captured the attention of readers, especially for us Italians: Captain Tsubasawork better known in our area as Holly and Benji, is moving towards its conclusion.

The new number of Captain Tsubasa Magazine continued the publication of the chapters of the current manga series Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sunwhich sees the Japanese national team led by the protagonist Tsubasa Ozora fight with all their might in the Olympic competition, but the last page of the current chapter reported an announcement that definitely caught fans off guard. In the April issue of the same magazine, the events will enter the final narrative, which will be called for the occasion Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun The FinalBut that is not all!

Apparently, this new story arc dedicated to the final match of the competition it will also represent the conclusion of the Captain Tsubasa series in general.

Of course, it is true that narratively speaking by now the generation of Japanese footballers of Yoichi Takahashi it has established itself far and wide and is winning everything possible, but to this day the biggest stage is still missing, the dream that every young footballer carries in his heart. Because yes, it is true that “but in Holly and Benji everything is normal, even in Japan he wins the world championship” as they sang the Gem Boybut it is good to make a small clarification that the song has never specified: the World Cup in which the captain Tsubasa and comrades attended they were youth competitionstherefore in the palmares of the famous characters of the good Takahashi the victory of the biggest and most important competition is missing.

On the other hand, however, the author begins to have a certain age and may perhaps have made this decision after realizing that he can no longer continue? Or having experienced the original story Next Dream on free to play mobile Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team may have made him seriously consider giving an actual conclusion through a different medium? Maybe…

At the moment, however, we can only accept what is reported by Captain Tsubasa Magazine and get ready to greet the opera.

Source: Captain Tsubasa Magazine Street Anime News Network