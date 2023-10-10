













Captain Tsubasa: Season Two is now free on Pluto TV









Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc will reach two streaming platforms for the distribution of the chapters of the second season of the 2018-2019 delivery. Pluto TV and Crunchyroll will add the new part of the popular spokon to their catalog.

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc It will now be available to users in the United States, Canada and Latin America. So we will be able to enjoy the players on the field again, their thoughts and their training that are anchored to their pasts and their life perspectives.

Source: Shueisha

Captain Tsubasa It is an important football spokon that maintains its popularity. Recently, another anime from the same range, in autumn 2022, Blue Lock launched an anime season by 8-bit Studio. The delivery is also structured around the theme of this interesting sport, it is available on Crunchyroll.

What is Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc about?

The series is described as:

“In preparation for the Junior International Tournament, Japan selects players from the Nankatsu High School and Toho Academy High School teams: Tsubasa, Taro, Genzo, Kojiro and Ken. They join some of Japan’s best players in Paris. They will have to beat the best teams from around the world to become champions. The competition is fierce. Let the tournament begin!”.

A new panorama arises for the players, the most intense spokon reaches the courts of Paris. The anime will also be available on Crunchyroll! Our players will face European players from Schneider from Germany, Pierre from France, Díaz from Argentina to Hernández from Italy, excellent players will come to our screens.

