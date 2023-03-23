Like the good captain Tsubasa Ozora taught us, you should never give up on your dreams, whether they may be “become the best player there is” or, more simply, “see the continuation of the Captain Tsubasa anime coming“. To the delight of the fans, the announcement has recently landed on the web that the animated reboot of the series, dated 2018, will start again narrating the events of the Junior Youth Arcor the youth world cup in France.

Although it is not yet possible to know the actual airing date, the series will arrive in October on Japanese broadcasters TV Tokyo and affiliates.

This Season 2as it is defined, will no longer be produced by david production but rather from Studio KAIwith Katsumi Ono (Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX, Girly Air Force) to the management, Atsuhiro Tomioka to supervise the script, Hajime Watanabe as a character designer and Noriko Ogura as a sub-character designer.

Also known in our area as Holly and Benji due to the questionable historical adaptation, the series is back in new splendor with this animated reboot which, fortunately, has kept fidelity to the original title Captain Tsubasa and to the names of the characters also in the Italian distribution of Anime Factory and relative television passage on various broadcasters of Mediaset.

Source: Shueisha Street Anime News Network