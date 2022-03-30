BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of a Season Pass 2 for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Championsthe game based on the famous football-themed anime and manga, also known in Italy as Holly and Benji. Available starting tomorrow, this new Season Pass will give access to 9 new players and related history events. The first three will be the new Rising Star versions Of Taro Misaki, Hikaru Matsuyama and Karl Heinz Schneider equipped with new techniques, while the following characters will be revealed later.

But that’s not all: a free update for the title is also released, which adds the exclusive mode “Freestyle meeting“And a new path for the”New Hero“Dedicated to Hirado MS. More details are available below in the three videos.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PChere you will find ours review. The game can be purchased at a price of about twenty euros on Amazon following this link., at the same price you can buy the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation Store on special offer.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: Rise of New Champions – Freestyle Matches Trailer

Hirado and DLC trailer

Interview with the Producer

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONSavailable for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and compatible with PlayStation 5, has new content from today! Players can now discover a new mode called “Freestyle Match” in which various power-ups will be present on the pitch, making the matches even more epic and fun. In addition, a new path has been added to the “New Hero” mode and players will be able to join Hirado MS to play alongside Jito, one of Japan’s strongest defenders, and Sano, the acrobatic striker, and lead the team to victory. Both modes are available for free to players of CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS. From tomorrow a new Season Pass will be available with new missions and new versions of some of the most popular players of Captain Tsubasa. Season Pass 2 will give access to 9 players who can be unlocked after finishing their story events. The first three characters are Taro Misaki, Hikaru Matsuyama and Karl Heinz Schneider. 6 more will be part of Season Pass 2 and will be revealed later.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment